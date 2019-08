A large group of boys and girls came together Monday evening for Siskiyou Flag Football's South County Draft Night at Mount Shasta High School.

Kids in grades 2-8 will play games in Mount Shasta, Weed and Yreka. Games are set to begin on Sept. 7.

Players benefit by being physically active through non-contact, continuous action while learning the fundamentals of football, lessons in teamwork and sportsmanship.