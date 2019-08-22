On Aug. 11 the Washington Post listed the names of all the victims of mass shootings since 1966 when Charles Wittman started firing from the clock tower at Texas University. There were 1,196 names on the list. It was very sobering to look at. Every life lost in a shooting is a tragedy, multiply that by a thousand if it is a loved one of yours.

I can’t help but to wonder what the motivation was for the Washington Post to list those names!

Was it just to strike fear in the hearts their readers using the old lame stream media “If it bleeds it leads” mantra attempting to raise circulation? I doubt it, 1,196 deaths in 53 years averages out to 22.5 deaths per year in mass shootings. There are numerous events that kill more than 23 per year! For instance, lighting strikes in the U.S. kill an average of 43 per year. You never hear about that unless it is someone local. Falls and the flu kill far more a year than mass shootings. There were 70,237 opioid deaths in 2017 alone! I think the motivation was to stay in lock step with the rest of the gun grabbers who are trying to destroy our Constitution. If we let them take our guns, our other rights are not far behind!

We are fortunate to have Patrick Henry Jones Running for Assembly District 1! He will fight like a junk yard dog for our 2nd Amendment rights. He is the only candidate to take the time and learn the facts concerning dam removal. He is in tune with the needs of the north state and a big plus, he is 100% behind the State of Jefferson.

What scares me is the thought of hearing glass break in the middle of the night and not having a gun to protect my wife and I. I doubt if my 165 pound, 79 year old mass of manhood would last long against some 200 pound 20 year old that is hopped up on meth.

With all of the gun laws on the books, it should be obvious to anyone with an I.Q. higher than a box of rocks, that gun laws just make criminals out of law abiding citizens. They do nothing to stop gun violence. Criminals couldn’t care less what laws are passed, they don’t follow the law to start with!

John Adams said, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people, it is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” Liberty and freedom is not the right to do what you want, it is the right to do what is right without the government telling you. All societies must be governed by some force; ultimately there are only two forces that govern men. Mankind must be controlled either by a power within themselves or be controlled by an external power. The power within relies on personal moral restraint which comes from God. With it come the inalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The less we rely on the internal power and self governance, the more we are controlled by the external power, which is public law or physical force, and at the extreme, the iron fist of tyranny. Throw God under the bus and you are also throwing our liberty and freedom under the bus!

The gun violence in our nation is caused by the erosion of morality and virtue in society. Since God has been expelled from school, our youth are not exposed to God’s absolute moral truth. With the exception of those who get it from their parents. The only place you will find God’s absolute moral truth is in the Judeo-Christian tradition and the Holy Bible. Truth and morals based on anything else is relativism.

Want to stop gun violence? Put God and the Ten Commandments back in our schools and go to the Christian church of your choice. In the meantime, you are more apt to die from a lighting strike than being a victim of a mass shooting.

Mason McCoy

Yreka