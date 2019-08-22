The lawsuit claimed that the USFWS failed to respond to a 2018 petition requesting Endangered Species Act protection for the Siskiyou Mountains salamander.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced on Aug. 14 that, after review, protection under the federal Endangered Species Act is not required for the Siskiyou Mountains salamander. This finding was preceded by a lawsuit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Secretary of the United States Department of Interior David Bernhardt, which was filed by several conservation groups on July 1.

The lawsuit claimed that the USFWS failed to respond to a 2018 petition requesting Endangered Species Act protection for the Siskiyou Mountains salamander. “Under the ESA,” the suit stated, “FWS is required to make a 90-day finding ‘as to whether the petition presents substantial scientific and commercial information indicating that the petitioned action may be warranted,’” and to determine whether listing the species as endangered or threatened is warranted.

The conservation groups named as plaintiffs in the suit – the Center for Biological Diversity, the Klamath-Siskiyou Wildlands Center, the Environmental Protection Information Center and Cascadia Wildlands – disagree with the USFWS as to whether or not sufficient habitats exist for the salamander to thrive.

Klamath-Siskiyou Wildlands Center Conservation Director George Sexton previously stated, “In particular the [Bureau of Land Management] and Forest Service decisions to target salamander habitat for post-fire logging need to stop if these iconic salamanders are to have a chance to survive and thrive.”

However, the USFWS noted in its press release on Aug. 14, “As its name implies, the Siskiyou Mountains salamander is found in the Klamath-Siskiyou Mountains of southern Oregon and northern California. Although this salamander occurs within a very limited area, the Service found adequate and protected habitats exist for this species.”

Still, the release does note that USFWS offices in the region will be taking action to protect the species. It states, “The Yreka Fish and Wildlife Office is working with the Klamath National Forest to develop a conservation strategy for the Siskiyou Mountains salamander, and in Oregon the Roseburg FWO is currently working with the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest and the Medford District Bureau of Land Management to implement a conservation agreement and strategy for this salamander. Together, these actions will help conserve the Siskiyou Mountains salamander on all federal lands across the range of the species.”

All documents and supporting information for the USFWS’s finding in the case are available at www.regulations.gov. In the search window, enter docket number FWS-R8-ES-2018-0111.