There were 124 different cars, trucks, and roadsters – from custom built to preserved classics-lined up on the grassy field in front of the pavilion at Hoo Hoo Park. This family event brought people from all over the north state.

Many antique and custom cars wowed car enthusiasts and other participants at the Motor the Mountain Car Show in McCloud on Saturday.

“No doubt about it, this is the best car show so far. The cars, the people, the whole attitude and good food and drink,” said McCloud resident Reno DeBon, who had his yellow 1940 Willy’s coupe on display.

Cindy Miller, coordinator for the car show says, “Our goal next year is to have 150 cars. We’d like to get 250 cars and then we can have cash awards. Our chamber is totally volunteer. We don’t receive any federal or state grants. The proceeds go to support the chamber operation and our chamber supports our local business.”

She added, “It takes a community that cares about their town to work together to make this the most special place in Siskiyou County. I would like to give a special thanks to Skip Skippen for all his dedicated work at this event and all the other events in McCloud. Also, a big 'thank you' to my husband Charlie Miller, Claudette Silvera, Jim Skudder, Sandy Borden, Amber DeBon, Jeana Ronfeldt and my adorable son, Morgan, for without all of them and our vendors, the McCloud Fire Department and One Heart Collective, this would not have been such a great success.”

Most all the businesses in McCloud sponsored trophies and awards for the 23 winners which are:

Business Category

John Butler with his 1929 Ford Roadster-sponsored by Black Fox Timber Management

Joseph Lawrimore with his 1968 custom VW-sponsored by McCloud Hotel

Wes Anderson with his 1957 Ford Thunderbird-sponsored by Rustic Blue

Buck Ferguson with his ‘65 Pontiac GTO-sponsored by Shasta View Grill

Stanley and Beth Nicholas with their ‘65 Chevy Impala SS-sponsored by McCloud Beauty Shop

Randy Ives with his 1966 Pontiac GTO-sponsored by McCloud Realty

Bud and Nancy Miles with their 1916 Dodge Roadster-sponsored by McCloud River Mercantile

Wayne and Donna Gooch with their 1971 Chevy Camaro Z28-sponsored by Coyote St. Gym

John Hunnell with his 1968 Chevy C10-sponsored by T.R.A.D

Harry Harper with his 1949 Chevy ½ ton-sponsored by the McCloud Alumni Association

Other awards

Most Original: Danny and Debbie Pranausk’s Chevy Corvette

Best Custom: Keith Curt’s Cadillac

Best Engine: David Armstrong’s 1972 GMC K2500 Truck

Best Flames: Brett Bring’s 1932 Ford 3 window Coupe

Best Rat Rod: Rich Brisco’s 1941 Ford

Best Interior: Jack Erbland’s 1936 Ford 5 window Coupe

Best Pick-up: Jesse McCafferty’s 1972 Chevy

Best Race Car: Tom Harris’ ‘29 Model A

Best Camaro: Brian Bring’s 1968 Chevy Camaro

Best New Car: Steven Ramos’ 2018 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker

Under Construction: Don Stricklin’s Ford Galaxy 500

Less of the Best: Tim and Greg Joyce’s 1932 Ford Cabriolet

Best in Show: Scott and Bonnie Perry’s 1930 Plymouth Coupe

Other sponsors include McCloud Meat Market and Tavern, White Mountain Café, TJ’s Upholstery, Cindy and Charlie Miller, Linda and Frank Spagnuolo, Jim and Cathy Scudder, Crystal Geyser-Weed and O’Reilly.