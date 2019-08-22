The Ridgecrest Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Thursday morning on North Gold Canyon Street.

According to RPD Chief Jed McLaughlin, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area between North Gold Canyon and Robalo Street.

“Officers found a subject that appeared to be shot and he was transported to Liberty Ambulance and then transported to Kern Medical Center in Bakersfield,” McLaughlin said. “He succumbed to his injuries.”

McLaughlin said the victim was a 19-year-old Latino male. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family and Kern County Coroner’s office report.

Officers conducted a search of the surrounding neighborhoods looking for a suspect.

According to McLaughlin, no suspect has been arrested as of 7 a.m. on Thursday morning.

“The investigation continues,” McLaughlin. “We are asking anyone with information to contact the police department.”

The contact for Ridgecrest Police Department is (760) 499-5100. According to a video PSA of RPD Sgt. Dan Armogida, RPD will be prepared to offer a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect or suspects.

"We don't have any information at the time indicating there is a danger to the public but we are asking for your help and if you have information, please contact us," Armogida said.

The shooting occurred in the vicinity of Pierce Elementary School on North Gold Canyon.

Sierra Sands Unified School District issued a statement on Thursday about the incident.

"The district is working closely with the Ridgecrest Police Department regarding a crime scene on Gold Canyon St," the schoool district said in its posted statement. "There is no specific danger to Pierce Elementary School, but out of an abundance of caution, RPD assigned a police officer at Pierce for additional support and confidence."