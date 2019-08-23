“I feel extremely lucky and don’t take this opportunity lightly,” Juhasz said. “Dunsmuir has great assets to be capitalized on. We can dream big with our desires but be realistic as a small city on a limited budget.”

The City of Dunsmuir has a new city manager. Todd Juhasz took over the position on Monday for interim city manager Randy Johnson.

With a military background in the U.S. Air Force, Juhasz, originally from New York, came from Portland, Oregon working as a Development Commissioner who managed the redevelopment and economic development of a vacant industrial site – South Water Front – which now has thriving businesses, high rises, a new park and many infrastructure improvements. He also worked for Oregon’s Department of Transportation, managing a project that approved enlargement of Interstate 5 through downtown Portland.

Juhasz’s most recent position was in Beaverton, Ore. where he oversaw the transportation, management, and infrastructure.

He received his undergrad at State University in New York. He has two masters; one from Maxwell School at Syracuse University in Landscape Architect and the other in Environmental Science in Forestry from NYSU.

During the Aug. 15 council meeting, vice mayor Matthew Bryan honored Johnson with a key to the city. His last day was Aug. 16.