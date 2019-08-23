In seeing the child’s picnic table and handcrafted Ghana drum basket the Etna Hardware is raffling off as a Benefit for the Avery Theatre, it reminded me of an intro I presented in 2010 as emcee of a John Doan concert at The Avery.

Standing on stage just before introducing John, I was reminded of just how fortunate we are here in Scott Valley to be able to perform or to be a part of the audience in a small rural town theatre. So many of those historic theatres across the country have been closed and boarded up or perhaps turned into something else, or worse, torn down.

The current Avery Theatre was built in 1957 just a few doors down Main Street from where the original theatre stood until it burned. I don’t know when the original theatre was built, however, in the 1937 Scott Valley Promotional film many have enjoyed seeing, one of the first photos shows Bud Carlberg, Bernie Tucker, Helen Friday, and Buddy Buchner standing out in front of the Etna Theatre, which was the movie hub of the valley.

The current theatre and property were generously donated to the City of Etna by the Avery family and it has been the responsibility of the Scott Valley Theatre Company to maintain the theatre while continuing to offer cultural, community, theatrical and musical experiences to the people of our area.

Probably the longest serving theatre board member has been Greg Lindholm.

Most who have been involved in performances know Greg as ‘The Sound Man.’ His dedication to keeping the theatre going can be summed up in this one sentence from the theatre’s website: “I get nostalgic every time I walk in the place. I hope everybody I know feels the same love.”

Eb has known Greg for years, however, was amazed to learn all this I read to him from the website: Greg, an Etna High School Alumnus, is retired from a career as an Environmental Health Specialist with the California State Department of Health Services. While a teenager at Etna, Greg was a garage-band musician and acted in the high school plays directed by Merwin Rickey, who was English teacher and drama coach at the time.

In college, he majored in music, then drama, then biology. He produced concerts, played in bands in Hollywood, and acted in Stage Productions in the Bay area. Opting for a career in public service, Greg moved back to Scott Valley in the 1970s, settled in Greenview, where he has lived with his wife Betty and raised their family.

Immediately after retiring, Greg earned Certificates of Completion in recording arts and commercial music production from Diablo Valley College and then joined the Scott Valley Theatre Company. Greg has helped produce many of the local artists’ productions and service organization events as well as provided sound reinforcement expertise. Being a board member has allowed him to continue in the performing arts and help share the Avery with the community.

Greg and the Scott Valley Theatre Board need our support to continue the long legacy of The Avery, which seats nearly 300, features a large stage and excellent acoustics.

The Avery is in need of building repairs, a new electrical panel and updated lighting and sound system.

Stop by the Etna Hardware to purchase Raffle Tickets for the child’s picnic table and handcrafted drum basket. The drawing will be held Sept. 3.

You may also help by mailing a Donation to Scott Valley Theatre Company at PO Box 834 Etna, CA. 96027.

Che’usa Wend

Eb Whipple

Etna