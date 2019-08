On a busy festivity-filled weekend in McCloud, the St. Josephs Catholic Church held their annual tri tip dinner fundraiser cooking up 124 lbs of tri tip. The Church's guild holds this annual event to help fund the church's supplies and projects.

Events over the weekend included Motor the Mountain Car Show, New Life Awakening Retreat with Yogiraj Siddhanath, and McCloud's High School all class reunion which brought hundreds of people to McCloud.