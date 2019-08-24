What we are now seeing in America is the result of indoctrination. Americans have been brainwashed to the extreme about those issues the Left wants people to focus on and think about!

Racism! LGBTQ Rights! Guns! Immigration! Bad policemen! Mexican rights! Minority rights! Abortion rights! And the latest, White Nationalism!

This is the result of American mainstream news and shows screaming about these issues over and over and over. These Democrat propaganda machines ignore the good.

America is being transformed by left wing Democrat news companies in America and all over the world. People are being fed what to think. Their minds and thoughts are being shaped by the Left.

Americans see very little about the hundreds of people being saved by guns, permit holders, and ordinary people who own guns. America sees and hears very little about police sacrificing their lives to save others. America is not being told about all the drugs coming across the almost open borders which kills tens of thousands of people! America is not being told about the thousands of people dying from AIDS, HIV and other sexual diseases. America is not being told about the epidemic of sexually transmitted diseases since the liberal Democrats started championing rights.

Americans have been made brutally insensitive to the deaths of innocent children!

America is on the very edge of never being able to understand right from wrong. Americans are being brainwashed by the Left Liberal Democrat News shows and this is happening all over the world.

So, now we see this is coming true.

Isaiah 5:20: “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter.”

Walt Pryor

Montague