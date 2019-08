We would like to say thank you to all the business establishments in Weed, Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir and McCloud that allowed us to put our donation boxes in your business. And all the wonderful, generous people that fill them up.

The money that we collect from them helps so much, to feed and care for all of our animals. Thanks again.

Suzanne Ducharme

Siskiyou Humane Society, Inc.