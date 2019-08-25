Co-owner Chad McCall and his experienced EMT crew of Madi Comb, Carly Brown, and Ryan Lilley assisted 30 teachers, instructional aides, coaches, cook and front office staff through the practice sessions of life saving CPR and first aid.

Mountain Medics provided American Heart Association CPR/first aid training on Friday to all staff at Butteville Elementary School.

Butteville Elementary and its Safety Committee continuously work on campus safety each year by developing, improving and practicing lock-down, intruder, and evacuation procedures, said teacher Eric Bragg. Two staffmembers attended Active Shooting Response Training at Siskiyou County Office of Education three years ago and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Sergeant Ben Whestine provided lock down and active shooter training last year.

Over the past years, Butteville has completed several improvements to the school to increase safety. They built perimeter fences, remodeled the front to allow the front door to be locked during school hours and improved communication modes between staffmembers during an emergency. They also plan to continue training staff in campus safety, said Bragg.

Mountain Medics will also assist in upgrading all first aid kits on campus to be more emergency ready. They’ll teach age appropriate first aid to all classes, and certify fifth through eighth graders in American Heart Association CPR/first aid training.

The school thanked Mountain Medics for their assistance in getting Butteville prepared for any emergency situation that may come their way.