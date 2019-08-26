The reunion started off with a mixer on Friday night at the Squaw Valley Riding Club. On Saturday there was an alumni golf tournament. The big celebration was Saturday evening at Hoo Hoo Park with around 500 alumni siting at tables decorated in their school colors of purple and gold with their spouses and alumni children for dinner and drinks, filling most of the park.

Many stories were told as old friends visited during the event-filled weekend in which hundreds of McCloud alumni gathered in town for an all alumni Loggers’ reunion from August 16-18.

The reunion started off with a mixer on Friday night at the Squaw Valley Riding Club. On Saturday there was an alumni golf tournament. The big celebration was Saturday evening at Hoo Hoo Park with around 500 alumni siting at tables decorated in their school colors of purple and gold with their spouses and alumni children for dinner and drinks, filling most of the park. Sunday morning Raymond Zanni Catering hosted a breakfast at the park.

People traveled from far away back to their old stomping grounds to enjoy old friends, share old stories and memories. Lee Ahlstrom from the class of ‘63 traveled the furthest, coming from Virgina.

The oldest alumni that attended was from the class of ‘44. High school all-star athlete Jerry Holmquist, who turned 93 on Saturday, still resides in McCloud and Celia Wetzel Taylor, also 93, came from San Fransisco with her alumni children.

Celia gave a history lesson about how some of the town streets got their current names. “Since Edgewood wasn’t a through street, in the 60s they changed Edgewood to Wetzel after my parents Reginald and Lillien Wetzel. Colombero was named after Steven Colombero who was the first McCloud boy to die in a war. He graduated in 1963 and he died in Vietnam. Originally, the street was called Barns Road.”

Ralph and Margene Sullivan from the class of ‘55 built the first new house that wasn’t a mill house in McCloud in 1968 on Grove Street. Margene opened the first women's dress shop in McCloud where the old post office was on the corner of Pine and Main Streets. It is now a non-profit gift store called One Heart Collective.

Celebrating their 60-year reunion, the ten alumni from the class of ‘59 proudly proclaims that they were the last class that graduated out of the old school and the first to graduate in the new Gymnasium.

There were 12 alumni from the class of ‘74. Their claim to fame is being undefeated and winning the football championship and going to state in their senior year.

To stir up more memories and stories, the alumni were offered their old football, basketball and baseball jerseys for a donation that goes towards the current Loggers sports program.