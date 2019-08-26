Sierra Lanes Bowling Center is closing after 32 years. Ridgecrest's only bowling alley made the announcement on Facebook August 20.

“With deep regret, after 32 years providing entertainment, dining, and fun, we announce that due to conditions out of our control with the recent earthquakes and damages, along with other circumstances, Sierra Lanes Bowling Alley will be officially closed,” the announcement states on the business’s Facebook page.

It goes on to state that the bowling alley would be open for personal item pickup Friday from 4 to 6 and Saturday from 12 to 4.

The news is not popular with the people of Ridgecrest. As of Wednesday afternoon there were 137 comments, nearly all expressing sadness at the news.

Representatives from Sierra Lanes declined to comment on the closure.