“When I asked the girls if they wanted to play they were excited about it,” said assistant coach Dave Wolfe Sr. “They didn’t think they could. They are looking forward to putting their pads on. The entire team is grateful and excited about the girls and Jaden Quiring for coming out to join the logger football family.”

McCloud High School has both new and return players on its football team this year, including two girls who are eager to hit the gridiron – juniors Carly Turner and Kathleen Hunt.

Hunt said she is looking forward to saying that she played football in high school. “I think the guys will be scared to hit a girl, so we may have an advantage.”

“They complete the team,” said Loggers head coach John Dutton. “We now have 11. We have to forfeit the first game, so Sept. 6 is our first home game.”

Last Wednesday, the squad had only seven players on the roster, with Dutton hopeful at the time that they would add more players to meet the minimum requirement of eight players for 8-man football.

Last year, the Loggers finished 7-1 overall after the school had a football team for the first time in 16 years.

Dutton said that a couple of the guys played last year while others are young and have never played before.

“This year we are going to have to push through with 11 players,” he said. “Everyone has to play. We have Jacob Savage and Dave Wolfe who played last year and are really good defense. We will rely on them a lot. Boaz Major, Aden Gardner, Zach Dutton, Travis Blumel and Jaden Quiring played last year also and saw a lot of victories, they will have to carry this team.”

New to the team are freshmen Seth Walton and Drew Dutton.

Drew Dutton is wide receiver and his brother Zach, a junior, is the team’s quarterback. “Getting to play with my big brother Zach is awesome,” said Drew.