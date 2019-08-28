Henry J. Kirschsieper of Ridgecrest passed away on Aug. 26, 2019, at his home in Ridgecrest after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was 91 years old.

Hank was born July 13, 1928, in Calumet City, Illinois. He served in the 8th Army Signal Corps from 1952 to 1954.

He married his wife Shirley Randall in 1955 and moved to California with all they had: a 1953 Buick, a few hundred dollars and a baby on the way. Two more daughters were to follow. Hank got a job at the Naval Weapons Center in Norco. He loved fishing and bowling and taking his family on wonderful vacations. He loved to sing, dance and place his harmonica.

Hank and his family moved to Ridgecrest in 1971. Hank retired as an electrical engineer from Naval Weapons Center China Lake in 1986.

His grandchildren and great-grandchildren adored him and loved reading books with him and hearing his “bee” jokes. He could fix and build anything and always came to our rescue. He was our hero and Mom’s best friend. We loved him dearly and will miss him terribly. We were truly blessed to have him as ours.

Hank is survived by his wife Shirley Kirschsieper of Ridgecrest, his daughters Kathy Van Devender (Jim) of Inyokern, Karen Kirkendoll (Randy) of Guadalupe, California; and Karla Kirschsieper (Jimmy) of Phelan, California; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 5-8 p.m. at Holland & Lyons Mortuary. A service will be held on Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. There will be no reception.