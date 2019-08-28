Mary E. “Betty” Beck passed away on Wednesday, August 20, 2019 at the age of 94.

Born May 3, 1925 to Minnie and Rosco Wilkins in Oakland, California, she was the youngest of three children. The family moved to Dorris, California in 1930 and she lived there until 1958. When her husband accepted a position at the College of the Siskiyous, she moved to Mount Shasta. In 2015 she moved to Siskiyou Springs Senior Living in Yreka, California.

Betty married Harry W. Beck, the love of her life, in May of 1943 in Dorris, California. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage until Harry’s passing in 2005. Betty was a housewife all of her married life and enjoyed spending time at their cabin, traveling and playing cards. She was a great cook and when she said dinner was ready, you’d better get to the table.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and her two siblings, her husband of 62 years, and her son, Jere Beck. She is survived by her daughter Teri Tuter (Mike) of Mount Shasta and her son Harry Beck (Roberta) of Madera. She also leaves four grandchildren: Monica, Heidi, Heather and Ryan; and six great grandchildren.

Per Betty’s request, there will be no services. The family will spread Harry and Betty’s ashes together later in the fall.

The family would like to thank the staff at Siskiyou Springs Senior Living and Madrone Hospice of Yreka for their help and care.