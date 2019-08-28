Annie Kramer is grateful to live in Etna, within the beautiful Scott Valley, and to be a part of this community. Contact her with news for this column at (530) 467-3685.

Hi, neighbor! In last week’s column I mentioned the “dog days of August.” That brought to mind one of my very first memories of Etna. Back in the mid-1990s, my husband and I were living with our three young children in a bustling metropolitan area in central North Carolina. Although we had a circle of good friends there, we felt our spirits withering amid the concrete, crowds, and traffic. Alan and I had both spent part of our childhoods in rural areas – he had lived in Etna, and my childhood home was in a small community in the mountains of western North Carolina. (“How small was it?” you ask. “So small,” I reply, “that when there was an emergency, you would just lean out the window and yell ‘9-1-1!’”) So when Alan’s grandparents unexpectedly offered us the opportunity to live in their house in Etna, we readily accepted. However, Alan was concerned that after years in the city the transition to life in a small town might be difficult, and he wanted to make sure that I would be happy in the new setting. I had no doubts that it would be perfect for us, but he insisted that we take a trip to Etna before making the move, just to be sure.

When we arrived in Etna for our visit, we went exploring along Main Street. As Alan treated our little boys to ice cream from Etna Drug, I strolled out onto the porch and leaned against the railing. I noticed an old hound dog lying in the middle of the street, asleep in the warmth of the mid-afternoon sun. As I watched his contented slumber, a lone vehicle drove up Main Street. The dog was right in the vehicle’s path. Anticipating behaviors seen in city drivers, I feared that the dog might be hit, or at the very least that the driver would loudly and angrily blast the horn. I was just about to jump over the railing to rescue the hapless critter, when the car slowed and came to a complete stop. The driver then just sat there quietly, patiently waiting. After a few moments, the dog lifted its head and groggily contemplated the vehicle. He slowly stood, yawned and stretched, and ambled away. The driver then put the car in gear and proceeded on up the street. Just then Alan and the boys emerged from the drugstore. “Well,” he asked, “what do you think? Is this a place where you could live?” “Absolutely!” I exclaimed. After all, who wouldn’t want to live in a beautiful, peaceful town where folks are so polite and unhurried that they would stop and wait for an old hound dog enjoying an afternoon nap in the road?

When we began packing up to make the move out here, our friends in North Carolina were concerned that we would be living in such a remote, rugged area. They feared we might be eaten by mountain lions. That thought was bad enough, but they were even more frightened to learn that the nearest shopping mall would be an hour and a half away. How would we survive, they asked, so far from civilization? The answer, of course, is that we have survived just splendidly, thank you very much, and we feel grateful every day for the opportunity to live in this beautiful, vibrant community. Shortly after we moved here, I overheard someone say, “If I owned both Heaven and Etna, I would rent out Heaven and live in Etna.” Yep, that sums it up quite nicely.

Although surrounded by wilderness areas, we are certainly not in a cultural wilderness. There is so much going on in Scott Valley that there is never enough time to partake in all it has to offer. This past weekend there was a big celebration in honor of the second anniversary of the establishment of the Paystreak Brewing Company on Main Street in Etna. Debb and Bill Behm have created a warm and welcoming place for family and friends to gather, and they hosted a wonderful party for the community on Paystreak’s anniversary. On Friday night the place was rocking with the music of Windfields and Johnny Callahan, and the fun continued on Saturday evening as the Pacific Crest Trail Band had folks dancing the night away.

Coming up soon is the Jefferson State Flixx Fest at the REC in Fort Jones, which this year will take place September 19-22. Tickets are on sale now, and can be obtained through the festival website (www.flixxfest.org), or by calling (530) 468-2888. You can purchase tickets for specific films for $10 each, but the best deal is to buy an “All-Fest” pass for $60 that provides access to all of the films throughout the event.

