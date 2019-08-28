he McCloud Loggers will be taking things “week to week” this season, their head coach John Dutton said during a practice last week. When there is a possibility that your team may not meet the requirement for the minimum amount of players needed in a given week, this is certainly a wise decision.

After a 16 year absence from competing in football, the Loggers had a successful return to the gridiron in 2018, finishing 7-1 in 8-man. Last year, they played as an independent team. This season they are members of the North 8-man Division.

As of last week, Dutton said the Loggers have only seven players on the team after averaging 11 players last season.

The problem is, a minimum of eight players are required for each team, or they are required to forfeit. Dutton hopes that a player or two will join the team in time for their first game on Friday, Aug. 30 at Princeton.

If they do not have enough players, Dutton said the team will still play with the players they have, although if they have under eight team members they will have to forfeit the game, even if they win the contest. At this time, Dutton said the team plans to suit up each week and give it their all with seven players if it comes to that.

He commended his players for being “all in” and working hard over the summer and in fall practice in preparation for the season.

This included the players and coaches who headed to Oregon earlier this month to spend time camping together, as well as practicing football skills. Dutton said this experience helped form a tight team bond.

“It was fun,” he said. “We got a lot of football practice in and got ... to know each other better.”

Dutton said while small, the group is talented, with four returners that all made key contributions last year. While it will be tough to have such a small team, Dutton said “they just have to go out and play the game,” and the rest will take care of itself.

“These kids here are dedicated and want to play football. I think that we have a good team,” said Dutton.

With such a small team, everyone needs to step up and play well, including two freshmen and a sophomore, he added.

A key returner is junior quarterback Zach Dutton, who had an outstanding year in 2018. This included throwing for 208 yards and four touchdowns in a 75-22 win versus Loyalton. He ended the season with 370 yards on 14-for-16 passing and six touchdowns in a 55-38 win vs. Princeton. Dutton said that Zach has a terrific mind for football and knows how to run a team at quarterback. He has the ability to see the field well and make plays with both his arm and his feet.

“We can do a lot of different things with him on the field,” Dutton said.

Senior David Wolfe is a do-it-all football player that can run and catch the ball on offense and is all over the field on defense. He’s the team’s biggest player at around six feet tall and 200 pounds. Last year he had six sacks for the Loggers. Dutton said Wolfe is a committed player that does whatever is asked of him and plays at a high level.

Dutton said that junior David Savage is his best defensive player, has a nose for the ball and makes big plays. He said his nickname is “Spider Monkey” because “he is all over the place.” Savage will also run the ball on offense and the coaching staff will take advantage of his speed. Junior Aden Gardner will play center and on the D-line and is a good football player that will be asked to do a number of things for the team this season.

Sophomore Boaz Major will likely play wide receiver and defensive back. He has worked hard during the summer and is ready to contribute this year, Dutton said. Freshman Seth Walton is new to football and is “learning on the fly.” He has worked hard and has shown an ability to play the sport, said Dutton, who expects him to develop and help the team this season.

Drew Dutton is a freshman and “does a little bit of everything.”

Assistant coaches this year are McCloud athletic director Todd Carson and Dave Wolfe.