Council will once again be asked at its meeting Sept. 4 to officially confirm the continuance of a local emergency in the wake of the Searles Valley earthquakes July 4 and July 5. A state of emergency was first proclaimed July 4 and was ratified by council July 9 after the second quake July 5. A continuance of the state of emergency was confirmed by council Aug. 7.

Also on the agenda: council will be asked to approve the renewal of a license agreement between the city and Southern California Edison for the existing distribution power pole easement along the west side of South Downs Avenue.

According to a staff report, the RSTP-funded west side of the South Downs Street reconstruction and widening project requires additional right of way in order to construct full-width street improvements along the west side of South Downs Street along the frontage of the SCE Downs Street substation and there is one distribution/dip power pole in conflict with the proposed street improvements. According to the report, this pole needs to be relocated.

"SCE requires the use of a License Agreement whenever SCE’s easements or facilities occupy or are jointly used in the Public Right of Way. The existing License Agreement was approved by the City Council on April 1, 2015. The existing Agreement will expire at the end of September 2019. In order to construct the improvements along the SCE Substation frontage, the agreement term must be extended and renewed. The renewal will extend the term for 5 years at no cost," according to the report.

The report adds, "The City Attorney’s office has reviewed the License Agreement and indicated that the agreement is as was expected from SCE with no 'deal-breakers'."

Council will also be asked to approve a project list for the California State of Good Repair Program for Fiscal Year 2019-2020 for the Corpyard Solar Power System project. The city's transit division has been allocated $42,745 for the SGR program, according to a staff report.

According to the report, city staff recommends that the funds should be used in conjunction with future SGR awards to fund the installation of a solar power system for the Corp Yard.

"This should help to lower the Transit Division’s operating expenses over time as we move towards an electric fleet. In addition, this project will eliminate or significantly reduce the amount the City of Ridgecrest currently spends on electric utility bills for the Transit and Streets division buildings currently located at Corpyard," the report states.

Council will also be asked to approve the filing of an application for Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality funding, to commit the necessary local match funds and to state assurance to complete the project. According to a staff report, CMAQ is a competitive grant program that provides funding for capital projects to lower greenhouse gas emissions. The report further states that staff has identified a Corpyard Solar Power System and Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure project as eligible to submit an application for the CMAQ funding.

According to the report, the project would consist of the installation of a solar power system capable of generating 223,000 kilowatt hours per year, two Level 3 DC fast-charging electric vehicle charging stations and six Level 2 electric vehicle chargers.

The amount of energy produced by this system will eliminate or significantly reduce the current electric utility use at the Corpyard by the Transit and Streets division as well as provide the necessary electricity to charge a battery electric fleet of Transit vehicles," according to the report.

The staff report further states that "[t]he charging infrastructure provides compliance with the State of California’s mandate that Transit vehicles be converted to or replaced with low emission technologies. Additionally, the use of the solar power system provides lowered costs to charge those vehicles and lowers operating costs such as fuel and electricity within the Transit division" and that "[t]he project will require a local match of $73316.50. These funds will be included as a budgeted expense of the City of Ridgecrest’s General Fund in the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget."

Under fiscal impact, the staff report states that the resolution would commit "$72,146 in funding from the General Fund."

It is unclear from the agenda whether the two projects involving solar power at the Corp Yard are related.

On the consent calendar is an item accepting a grant from the State of California Office of Traffic Safety for $80,000. According to a staff report, this funding was rewarded by the OTS to the Ridgecrest Police Department. The grant period begins October 1, 2019, and ends September 30, 2020. It requires no matching funds from the city.

The only other consent calendar item is approval of minutes from a previous meeting.

The reports state that the grant is intended to "provide funding for best practice strategies to be conducted in order to reduce the number of persons killed and injured in crashes involving alcohol and other primary collision factors."

Councilman Michael Mower will be asked to nominate a member to fill a vacancy on the Measure L Committee because of the resignation of one of the members.

Also on the agenda are two employee service award presentations. They will be made to Aaron Tucker for 10 years with RPD and to Shawna Villa-Rodriguez for five years with Animal Control.

RPD Officer Michael Ogas will also receive a life-saving presentation.

The closed session is listed at 5 p.m. It will cover pending litigation between the Timbisha Shoshone Tribe and the city of Ridgecrest.

The city council meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at City Hall, Council Chambers at 100 W. California Ave. It will also be broadcast on Mediacom Channel 6 and streamed online at www.ridgecrest-ca.gov/city-media/rc6-live.