Helen Eyre made her journey to our Lord, peacefully in the comfort of her family and in her home, August 26, 2019.

She was born, Helen Marie Franich to Daniel and Anna in Butte Montana, June 24, 1928. Helen was raised in Los Angeles, Ca. and later moved to Red Mountain, Ca where she had a 2-hour bus ride to attend school in Barstow, later completing her high school years in Randsburg, and finishing her education at Bakersfield College.

In 1947, Helen met the love of her life, a dashing young man with curly red hair by the name of Harry Bud Eyre at the rodeo in Red Mountain. They later wed at the Santa Barbara Mission church in Randsburg just shy of 69 years ago. As they left the church, in honor of both their fathers who were hard-working miners, Bud pushed Helen down the main street in a wheelbarrow. Helen and Bud moved to Ridgecrest and in 1956 completed their family with the birth of their daughter, Autumn.

Helen worked for Southern California Edison until her retirement in 1987, in the Planning department. Her blueprint reading skills led to designing the home they live in. Helen volunteered her time in the Community as a Pink Lady at Ridgecrest hospital and for adoration as a member of St. Ann Church.

Helen was an Avid Golfer, who got a hole in 1 on the 6th hole at China Lake as a member of the China Lake Woman’s golf club. In golf her handicap was in the ’20s, in shopping she was a zero, a scratch shopper!

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Anna Franich. Her Brother, Robert Franich and nephew Roy Franich.

Helen is survived by her husband, Harry Bud Eyre of Ridgecrest, Ca. Her daughter, Autumn (Chris) Bonugli of Kerrville, Tx. Nephews Barney (Chrissy) Franich of Fernley, Nv. John Franich of Cambria, Ca. Val (Stella) Franich of Austin, Tx, and numerous grand nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Helen will be held at St. Ann’s Church, 416 W. Church Street in Ridgecrest, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Mass at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow at the St. Ann’s Parish Hall.