The purpose of the workshop is to engage the community in an opportunity to identify projects for possible inclusion in an SB 2 Planning Grant application that the city is preparing for submittal to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

The City of Weed City Council and Planning Commission will be hosting a workshop to discuss possible constraints to the development of housing in the City and to solicit public input on the community’s housing needs.

The public workshop will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m. at Weed City Hall, 550 Main Street.

The purpose of the workshop is to engage the community in an opportunity to identify projects for possible inclusion in an SB 2 Planning Grant application that the city is preparing for submittal to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

The purpose of the SB 2 Planning Grant is to help cities and counties prepare, adopt, and implement plans and process improvements that streamline housing approvals and accelerate housing production.

All those interested are encouraged to attend the workshop and to present written and/or oral comments. Written comments in advance of the workshop should be submitted via email to Ron Stock, City Manager, at stock@ci.weed.ca.us or alternatively, they can be hand delivered to City Hall between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday or mailed to City of Weed, PO Box 470, Weed, CA 96094.

For more information, contact Stock at (530) 938-5020.