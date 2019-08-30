DeMolay is a youth program for young men ages 12 to 21 and serves all of Siskiyou County.

Those interested in joining the StateLine Chapter of DeMolay are invited to an open house on Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. at the Masons of Howard Lodge #97 in Yreka.

DeMolay is a youth program for young men ages 12 to 21 and serves all of Siskiyou County. Advisory Council members will guide young me in leadership skills, public speaking, building confidence, morals and values, self-advocacy and decision making, teamwork and communication, practicing charity, participating in events, outings and outreaches, environmental safety, planning for future success, and scholarship eligibility.

With questions or to RSVP, call one of the following: Glen Cable: (530) 848-0517; Mark Dibelka (530) 408-6657; David Terry (530) 598-7345. You can also email stlndemolay@gmail.com.

Masons of Howard Lodge is located at 101 3rd Street in Yreka.