Last year River Clean Up volunteers collected more than 2,000 pounds of trash from the Upper Sacramento River area, said In addition to be an eye-sore that damages our image with visitors, trash can hurt wild animals both in and out of the water and collect in our lakes and oceans.

River lovers and watershed stewards of all ages are invited to lend a hand at the 27th Annual River Clean Up and Appreciation on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Volunteers will help clear trash from the banks of the Upper Sacramento River and bordering areas.

Last year River Clean Up volunteers collected more than 2,000 pounds of trash from the Upper Sacramento River area, said In addition to be an eye-sore that damages our image with visitors, trash can hurt wild animals both in and out of the water and collect in our lakes and oceans. With recent fire activity in this watershed, it is crucial that we help maintain the health of our watersheds. This year we will emphasize safety and avoid recently burned areas.

Volunteers can register from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sept. 21 at the parking lot next to the Dunsmuir baseball field, near the Dunsmuir Parks and Recreation office at 4841 Dunsmuir Avenue in North Dunsmuir. Children should be accompanied by a supervising adult. Volunteers will be given location assignments and maps, trash bags, and gloves. At noon, participants will regroup at Dunsmuir City Park for free pizza and awards. The event ends at 1 p.m. If you can not volunteer your time monetary donations are always accepted by visiting www.riverexchange.org.

The River Exchange sponsors this annual event with support from “Businesses That Care” local businesses that give to support the Clean Up and the ongoing stewardship and education projects of The River Exchange. Donations are still being sought for this year’s event. For more information about the Clean-Up or how to contribute, please contact Cassie Hansen at exec.riverexchange@gmail.com or call (530) 500-2114.

The River Exchange is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting healthy watersheds through community involvement in stewardship, restoration, and education. For more information about The River Exchange, see our website at www.riverexchange.org, and our Facebook page.