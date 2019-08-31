Thank you for the opportunity to comment on this issue. You have given sound advice when you identify all persons holding all manner of conflicting points of view “to take a moment to talk, to take a moment to listen” and to “work with your neighbor or your local official to solve difficult natural resource problems locally and collaboratively.”

I was, however, disappointed with your parting comment at Bay Area lawyers as if they were the problem in this issue. The lawyers wouldn’t have been needed if the county had considered the consequences of handing out an excessive (“Ministerial”) number of well permits without recognizing potential consequences. They appear to be overly influenced by alfalfa businesses in the Scott Valley and other agricultural interests that lowers the Scott River to levels that cannot possibly support native fish while irrigating their high demand water crops. This is compounded by the use of outdated irrigation systems that they appear to run 24/7, rain or shine. I believe the lawyers saw through the county’s token offer of $200,000 for river restoration. That amount of money won’t do it. I would strongly suggest the county instead needs to encourage these agricultural businesses to explore incentives or grants to water more efficiently a crop that they sell for top dollar to areas outside our county (apparently to interests in the Bay Area).

Karen Brown

Fort Jones