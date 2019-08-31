With grant funds through the Hospital Preparedness Program, the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services provided the hospital with a new trailer and decontamination supplies.

Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta recently acquired a new disaster preparedness trailer to replace their previous trailer which was stolen from the hospital’s parking lot in March of 2017.

With grant funds through the Hospital Preparedness Program, the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services provided the hospital with a new trailer and decontamination supplies. The new trailer is now ready to deploy in the event of a disaster. The mobile unit is equipped with tents, decontamination showers, Tyvek suits, stretchers, air filtration systems, generator and other supplies necessary to respond to disaster.

“We are planning an exercise where this equipment will be necessary,” said Billy Gansel, Mercy’s Director of Plant Operations. “This exercise will be a good tool to find out exactly what we need in the trailer.”

The effort to fully stock the trailer with supplies will remain a priority for Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta, the hospital said in a press release.

“If you don’t have your equipment ready or your team ready, you’re just setting up yourself for failure,”

said Respiratory Therapist Brian Shirley. “Mercy would never ask our highly skilled caregivers to go into harm’s way without providing them with the equipment that they need to be safe.”