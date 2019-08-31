On Saturday, Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. folksinger Tim Holt will present “Woody Guthrie & The Soul Of America,” a program on the life of Woody Guthrie in words and music at the Siskiyou Arts Museum in Dunsmuir.

The program will also feature special guests The Blue Sky Ramblers doing oldtime cowboy and railroad songs.

As Guthrie himself said, “All you can sing about is what you saw, and if you look hard enough, you can see plenty to sing about.”

In 1940, in a grimy hotel in midtown Manhattan, Woody Guthrie wrote a song that is both a tribute and a challenge to a country that had largely turned its back on the folks whom Guthrie called “my people.”

The song, his most famous, is “This Land Is Your Land.”

The audience will be invited to sing along with Tim on songs that include “This Land,” “So Long It’s Been Good To Know You,” and “Do Re Mi.”

John Steinbeck, who watched Guthrie perform in California migrant camps, said this about him: “There is nothing sweet about Woody, there is nothing sweet about the songs he sings. But there is something more important for those who will listen. There is the will of a people to endure and fight against oppression. I think we call this the American spirit.”

A $10 donation at the door is being requested for this program. The Siskiyou Arts Museum is at 5824 Dunsmuir Avenue. For more information call 235-4711 or go to www.siskiyouartsmuseum.org.