The COS Foundation will again host this fun-filled event on Saturday, Sept. 14 in Weed at the new Weed Community Center. Tickets are on sale and cost $25 per guest.

Siskiyou County residents have supported its students by providing thousands of dollars in scholarships for the past 35 years. In 2018, the community showed its support at the annual COS Foundation Scholarship Fundraising Dinner and Dessert and Auction by raising over $10,000 to support Siskiyou County students and the Siskiyou Promise scholarship fund.

The COS Foundation will again host this fun-filled event on Saturday, Sept. 14 in Weed at the new Weed Community Center. Tickets are on sale and cost $25 per guest. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:45 p.m. Olivera’s Catering will prepare and serve a delicious buffet dinner of tri-tip steak and barbecue chicken and the Weed Rotary Club will staff the no-host bar.

During this event, guests will have the opportunity to raise money for the Siskiyou Promise fund by participating the in the dessert auction, silent auction, or the Coat of Many Colors auction.

In 2018/2019, 172 graduates from Siskiyou and Modoc County high schools attended COS as first year Promise students. This year, over 200 students will attend College of the Siskiyous in fall 2019 as first year Promise recipients, and 127 of last year’s recipients are eligible to receive a Promise continuation scholarship to attend COS for a consecutive year. The Siskiyou Promise scholarship pays for the tuition and fees, as well as a $200 book voucher each semester. Students must be enrolled as a full-time COS student to be eligible for funding. “Our students are our number one priority,” said Dawnie Slabaugh, Director of Public Relations and the College Foundation. “The mission of the College is to promote learning and provide academic excellence for our students.

The COS Foundation supports the mission of the College and the Promise award supports our own local students,” continued Slabaugh. “Each and every one of the members of the COS Foundation Board of Directors is very passionate about education and College of the Siskiyous. Providing support for the Promise fund is a huge commitment and one of the many activities the Foundation is very proud of. The Foundation is not only helping students to succeed, they are helping to change lives.”

One of the highlights of this annual event is the auctioning of the Coat of Many Colors and Mongolian Fur Hat. In 1986, former COS President Dr. Eugene Schumacher donated the Coat, a gift from a Middle Eastern exchange student, to be auctioned off and worn by the lucky winner to a designated event or meeting. That year, COS Women’s Basketball and Volleyball Coach Tom Powers was the lucky recipient. Several years later the Mongolian Hat was donated by Ernie Nagel of Mt. Shasta. Since 1986, approximately 34 “lucky” individuals have had to wear the coat to designated functions. In 2018 recipient of Coat of Many Colors was Dr. Zachary Zweigle, former Dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences at COS.

For more information about this event, the COS Scholarship Program, the Siskiyou Promise Scholarship, or if interested in joining the COS Foundation Scholarship Committee or learning about the Foundation Board of Directors, call (530) 938-5373 or send an email to foundation@siskiyous.edu . The Weed Campus can also be reached by calling (530) 938-5555 or toll-free (888) 397-4339. Information about the COS Foundation can also be found online at www.siskiyous.edu/foundation/