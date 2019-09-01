The ensemble first performed at the iconic venue in April of 2018. Distinguished Concerts International New York City announced last fall that YHS music instructor Eric Seiler and the YHS Vocal Ensemble were invited to participate in a performance of The Holiday Music of Eric Whitacre on the DCINY Concert Series in New York City, which will take place Nov. 24.

Lightning has struck twice for the Yreka High School Vocal Ensemble, as the students have been invited to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City for a second time. The ensemble first performed at the iconic venue in April of 2018. Distinguished Concerts International New York City announced last fall that YHS music instructor Eric Seiler and the YHS Vocal Ensemble were invited to participate in a performance of The Holiday Music of Eric Whitacre on the DCINY Concert Series in New York City, which will take place Nov. 24.

A press release from DCINY notes, “Grammy-winning composer and conductor Eric Whitacre is one of the most popular musicians of our time. His concert music has been performed throughout the world by millions of amateur and professional musicians alike, while his ground-breaking Virtual Choirs have united singers from over 110 different countries. A graduate of the prestigious Juilliard School of Music, Eric was recently appointed Artist in Residence with the Los Angeles Master Chorale having completed a five-year term as Composer in Residence at Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge University, UK.”

Whitacre has conducted choral and instrumental concerts around the world, including sold-out concerts with the London Symphony Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the Minnesota Orchestra, the release states. “In addition to several collaborations with legendary Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer, [Whitacre] has worked with British pop icons Laura Mvula, Imogen Heap and Annie Lennox,” it adds.

DCINY Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Dr. Jonathan Griffith, shared, “The Yreka High School Choirs received this invitation because of the quality and high level of musicianship demonstrated by the singers as well as the exceptional quality of their audition recording.

“It is quite an honor just to be invited to perform in New York. These wonderful musicians not only represent a high quality of music and education, but they also become ambassadors for the entire community. This is an event of extreme pride for everybody and deserving of the community’s recognition and support.”

The YHS Vocal Ensemble singers will spend five days and four nights in New York City in preparation for their concert, with approximately 9-10 hours in rehearsals over the course of their stay. “Not all of the time is spent in rehearsals, since there is so much history and culture to see in New York City. However, the performance is the primary purpose for their visit to the city,” Griffith said.

The trip will cost $1,800 per student. To offset that cost, vocal ensemble members are selling raffle tickets for an American Security Products 15 gun safe valued at $1,600, donated by Kenny's Lock Shop. The prize will include delivery and installation up to 20 miles. The raffle is being run by the Yreka Elks Lodge and will take place Oct. 13 during Elks Lodge Bingo. Individuals do not need to be present to win. Raffle tickets are $10 each and both cash and checks are accepted. Checks should be made out to Yreka Elks Lodge with “vocal club” in the memo line.

“The Vocal Ensemble would like to thank all of their parents and community members who continue to invest their time and energy in providing outstanding opportunities for personal growth which can only be had in small, supportive communities like ours,” Seiler expressed.

Members of the community are encouraged to give financial support in sending the local singers to New York by contacting Seiler at eseiler@yuhsd.net