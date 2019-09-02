Rami White has been working as the Watershed Art Teacher for grades K-8 as well as a teacher in the SAFE after school program.

Dunsmuir Elementary has a new seventh and eighth grade teacher who is no stranger to the school. Rami White has been working as the Watershed Art Teacher for grades K-8 as well as a teacher in the SAFE after school program. She also spent a good part of her summer with the students as a lifeguard at the Dunsmuir Community Pool.

“I am very excited to see Rami step into the position as seventh and eighth grade teacher,” said Susan Keeler, DES Superintendent.

White already has a strong connection with the students which is a key component to success for any teacher, Keeler noted.

White will also continue teaching art, incorporating the school’s new ceramics studio into her lessons.