After a rigorous application and review process, the Ridgecrest Area Convention and Visitors Bureau has been awarded a designation as an official California Welcome Center. The RACVB will work in tandem with the 17 other California Welcome Centers (CWCs) scattered across California to promote tourism in an official capacity.

Each California Welcome Center works to promote their immediate region, while also supporting the marketing efforts of their partners across the state. The new designation gives Ridgecrest CWC credentials for the next five years.

A location still has not been announced for the new welcome center.

The CWCs are independently operated, but subject to standards developed by the California Office of Tourism in partnership with Visit California. They act as a concierge service for travelers to California, providing destination, attraction, and accommodation brochures from member destinations statewide.

These centers also provide reservation services, Internet access, official California merchandise, and ticket sales. They encourage visitors to spend an extended amount of time in California to take in the incredible diversity of the state through promotion of all other CWC locations. The centers are proud to staff knowledgeable local experts who can share the best of where to eat, where to stay, what to see, and how to get there.

This new designation will lead to significant marketing cross-promotion across the state through the distribution of Ridgecrest’s regional materials in all centers. The CWCs are the first recommendation given by tourism and travel professionals for any traveler who needs a rest stop during their trip to California. According to Visit California, travel-related spending in California totaled $140.6 billion in 2018, and continues to increase each year.

With Ridgecrest joining the Visit California family, access and exposure to millions of people visiting California will be exponentially higher for businesses in the Ridgecrest region. Each of the CWCs will have brochures, magazines, and advertising information for local attractions, dining, and hotels in and around Ridgecrest.

The designation has traditionally led to a significant increase in the percentage of travel-generated employment for each region represented. This effect has led to documented positive impacts in secondary spending and employment, as each region increases their share of California’s in-state travel spending.

The RACVB is excited to share updates as the process of becoming a California Welcome Center progresses, and changes begin to take shape. The new standards set by the California Office of Tourism will elevate Ridgecrest to the highest possible level in serving those interested in exploring California’s deserts. The Visit California family will provide a great foundation and support system as the office continues to expand promotional efforts across the state.