Two of last week’s letters had to do with our U.S. Congressman, Doug LaMalfa, and his uncaring attitude toward Siskiyou County. After having contacted Mr. LaMalfa’s office by mail, email, and phone on several occasions, we have to agree.

Something is wrong when an elected representative ignores constituents.

I remember his Town Hall meetings and the flak he received over his support of unpopular legislation. He was definitely uncomfortable. It seems he has decided against trying to bring his District together and instead is holed up in a small world of self-interest.

Should be interesting to see what his District thinks when we vote in November!

Jim Edwards

Mount Shasta