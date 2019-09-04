After a summer hiatus, the monthly meetings of the Historical Society of the Upper Mojave Desert will resume on Tuesday, September 17 at 7 p.m. at the Historic USO Building, 230 W. Ridgecrest Blvd., with a presentation by actor, teacher, costume designer and corporate trainer Gail Swain — of a series of readings in the persona of Mary Hunter Austin, author of several historic books on the Owens Valley and its inhabitants.

Mary Hunter was born in Illinois in 1868 and moved with her family to California in 1888, homesteading in the San Joaquin Valley. In 1891, she married Stafford Wallace Austin. The couple moved to Lone Pine, where Mary Austin developed a great appreciation for the desert and its inhabitants, especially the Native Americans. Her love of the area eventually resulted her classic 1903 study The Land of Little Rain. More books dealing with similar themes would follow, while the Austins became involved with the Owens Valley Water Wars.

After the valley’s ultimate loss in this battle, the couple separated, with Stafford moving on to eventually help establish the city of Trona, and Mary journeying north to the arts colony of Carmel, where she continued her literary career. A later move to Santa Fe, NM, gave her the opportunity to collaborate with Ansel Adams on the book, Taos Pueblo. Her later works included an autobiography, written in the third person, where she referred to herself as I-Mary, giving her the perspective to see herself from a different perspective.

At the Sept. meeting, Gail Swain will be portraying three different Mary’s: the original, I-Mary, and the spirit of Mary. Swain grew up in South Dakota and attended the University of South Dakota, where she completed a Bachelor of Fine Arts in theater. She taught high school English and drama in the Midwest, until becoming a corporate trainer in Los Angeles and later Minneapolis.

Since moving to Bishop in 2006, she has been a member of the following organizations: the Altrusa International of Eastern Sierra, the Writer Actors Guild, the Bishop Mural Society, Playhouse 395, the Edison Theater and the Sierra Classic Theater in Mammoth, CA. Swain has acted in four productions for the Mammoth Lakes Repertory Theater, coordinated costumes for three of Bishop’s Playhouse 395’s productions, as well as acted in two of Mammoth’s Sierra Classic Theater productions, including the most recent, Tennessee William’s Summer and Smoke. An aside, she has also become a master gardener.

The Society meets on the third Tuesday of most months. Meetings are free, and all are welcome to attend. For more information on this or future meetings, call the HSUMD at 760-375-8456.