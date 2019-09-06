Ridgecrest resident David Allen passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. David was born August 11, 1951 in Hamilton, OH to Thomas and Virginia Allen. They moved to Ridgecrest in 1960. David worked at Searles Valley Minerals for 38 years before retiring in 2017. He loved spending time in San Felipe, Baja California with his family. His greatest joy was his grandchildren.

David is survived by his wife Jan of almost 40 years; son Michael Allen and wife Jessica of Ridgecrest; daughter Lisa Heston and husband Jason of Flagstaff, AZ; and two grandchildren, Layla and Andrew.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2pm at 617 S Appaloosa St. in Ridgecrest.