The Etna Lady Lions varsity volleyball team is determined to have another strong season this year. The past two years, the Lions have won the Shasta Cascade League title, including going 10-0 last season and making it to the semifinals in the Northern Section Division 5 playoffs, and went 30-11 overall.

“We are growing and learning everyday,” head coach Christina Fournier said.

Fournier, a 2004 EHS graduate, was a standout volleyball player at Etna and was elected to the 2019 Scott Valley Hall of Fame over the weekend. This is her fifth year as head coach.

EHS has started the season 3-2 and opened the season on Aug. 24 at the Miner Mountain Blast Tournament in Yreka, where they went 1-2.

Etna had a challenging draw and faced West Valley, a larger division school considered one of the top teams in the Northern Section, and played them tough in both games. This included a close 25-23, 25-22 score in the second match. Etna defeated Central Valley in two sets at the Yreka tourney.

Thursday, the Lady Lions won at home over St. Mary’s of Medford, Ore., 25-21, 25-13, and 25-14.

Cailey Rizzardo had 10 kills, while Halliday Hubbard finished with five aces and 27 assists. Sadie Hogun finished with 12 digs.

On Tuesday, Etna defeated Yreka in a five set battle at home 25-15, 25-21, 25-27, 14-25, 15-11. The Lions will compete in a tournament at Fall River High School on Friday and Saturday,

Etna has a veteran squad consisting of eight seniors, as well as three juniors and a sophomore.

Fournier said the team has talented and dedicated athletes, with many playing multiple sports successfully, with both the softball and girls basketball teams having dominant years last season.

She added it has helped to have a strong junior varsity program, with girls coming into the varsity program ready to contribute.

Fournier said that the goal this year is to hopefully win league again and make it to the section title game. “I’m looking forward to seeing how we do this season and see how this team progresses," Fournier said.

Fournier added that she has been pleased with how the team has played early on in the season and the progress they have made.

Fournier said that it helps that the Lady Lions are playing a tough preseason schedule full of elite, larger division schools, which will prepare them well and help them push themselves and be ready when league play gets underway.

“It shows the girls how good they can play against tough competition, which helps us,” she said.

Fournier thanked the school and the community for the terrific support they have shown the EHS volleyball program, and for the supportive home crowds who come out to support the Lady Lions each season.