Ridgecrest celebrated its annual signature event as 1,000 American flags

flowed up South China Lake Boulevard Saturday morning as part of the

Ridgecrest Exchange Club’s Parade of 1,000 Flags. Local and state leaders,

community members and service organizations all participated as they headed

toward Freedom Park adjacent to Ridgecrest City Hall, planting their flags

to create Remembrance Field.

The parade is a tribute to those who died during the events of the Sept.

11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the first responders who went to the resuce.

Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin served as the grand marshal and Rear

Adm. Scott Dillion, commander of Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division,

was the keynote speaker. Other speakers included Mayor Peggy Breeden, State

Sen. Shannon Grove, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood and Assemblyman

Vince Fong.