The current plan is to convert one of the four tennis courts to four pickleball courts, said Waller. Statistics show that on the average 100 new pickleball courts are being built across the U.S. daily.

It was a rare chilly and drizzly August morning when members of the Mount Shasta Pickleball Club and some local tennis enthusiasts joined forces to give a long overdue “haircut” to the brush surrounding the Mount Shasta Resort courts.

Folks were busy raking, cutting tree limbs, pulling weeds and yanking out dead brush to dress up the area. The trailer provided by the resort was soon overflowing so another pile was started next to it.

It was a wonderful day of camaraderie between the pickleballers and tennis players, with every one feasting on a joint-effort potluck to keep folks fueled up and happy, said Susan Waller of the Mt. Shasta Pickleball Club. Approximately 50 labor hours were expended as players from the two sports worked side-by-side.

The 62 member, fast growing Mount Shasta Pickleball Club is hosting a large fundraising tournament Sept. 20-22. The MSPC is working in conjunction with the Mt. Shasta Resort to dedicate some of the four tennis courts to be pickleball only.

A pickleball court is 20 feet by 44 feet and fits inside a tennis court. The net is approximately four inches lower.

Tournament Director Marian Pasela has organized scramble tournaments in Mount Shasta each summer for the past handful of years, but this tournament should draw players from out of the area.

Both Pasela and the MSPC board committed to court development and a fun way to finance it.

A majority of 65/96 team player slots are already taken in the upcoming round robin tournament with a deadline of Sept. 13 for sign ups. Players are coming from Oregon and northern California, which the Pickleball Club board is hoping will benefit local merchants over the three day event.

Several businesses are donating funds, services and items for door prizes and silent auction. Spectators are welcome and may want to bring a chair. Contact Waller at (530) 859-3294 for more information.