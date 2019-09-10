Everyone is invited to come and participate in this brainstorming event, whether a member of the organization or not. However, it is understood that a discussion about the county’s future may bring out some negative sentiments. After all, some people may not like the trajectory that our society or state may be heading into.

The Yreka Preservation organization will host an evening of brainstorming on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. to discover what people believe the future holds for Yreka and Siskiyou County.

Each month Yreka Preservation presents a program for the public at 304 Lane Street, usually pertaining to local history. However, Tuesday’s event will ask attendees to don their thinking caps, scan their crystal balls and think about the future.

Everyone is invited to come and participate in this brainstorming event, whether a member of the organization or not. However, it is understood that a discussion about the county’s future may bring out some negative sentiments. After all, some people may not like the trajectory that our society or state may be heading into.

Yreka Preservation believes that this “future-looking” exercise will be valuable not only to the participants but also to business owners, many private citizens and governmental entities. For that reason notes will be taken of the participant’s comments and written comments will be accepted and these will all be forwarded to the City of Yreka, the County of Siskiyou and any other person or group requesting them.

Call (530) 710-4882 with questions.