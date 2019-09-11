“It was an absolute dogfight,” Mount Shasta head coach Dave Kindley said. “Modoc played a tough game. My guys just played a little tougher.”

The Mount Shasta Bears scored when they needed to the most Friday night, earning a come-from-behind win in a thrilling game against the Modoc Braves. Due to problems with the availability of electricity at their own Joe Blevins Memorial Stadium, the game was moved to Weed at the last minute and played on the field of their classic rivals, the Cougars.

The Bears found themselves down 14-6 the end of the third quarter but were able to score two touchdowns and a two-point conversion to earn the hard fought victory.

Kindley said finding a place to hold their first “home” game of the season was a challenge. He thanked the staff at Weed High School that “stepped up and got their field ready for us to use,” while the Cougars enjoyed a bye week. “Our team parents chipped in and got the team to Weed without school transportation,” Kindley added. “Our snack shack crew moved our shack to Weed to provide food. It was a huge effort and we owe a big thanks to everyone at Weed High (School) for their generosity.”

While Mount Shasta led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter on a touchdown by Darius Smith, Kindley said that they lost senior “workhorse running back” Kayden Crisci to an ankle injury early in the game.

Junior Phillip Gunther stepped in and played well at running back, Kindley said.

The Braves scored eight points in the second quarter to take an 8-6 advantage at the half. Modoc put up another six points in the third quarter to take a 14-6 lead at the start of the fourth quarter.

That’s when the magic happened. Cole Kindley threw a pass to Kyle Ellorin for a score to cut the lead to 14-12.

Coach Kindley said that Ellorin “made a great catch and broke a tackle for a big play.”

The Bears needed a two-point conversion to tie the game, and they were successful.

Later in the quarter, Kindley found Anthony Pigoni, who made the grab in a crowd of three defenders then broke free for his big score.

“It made for a very exciting ending to a real battle,” he said.

In the last seconds of the game, as the Bear defense worked to maintain their lead, Modoc made a heroic effort to score. A Brave receiver caught the pass, but fell to the ground just a few yards short of the endzone.

Kindley commended the gritty play of his defense to help contain Modoc and help keep the Bears in the game.

“Our defense played tough and we held them to 14 points,” he said. “We made a lot of early season mistakes, but played well enough to stay in the game”

On offense, the Bears had 271 total yards, including rushing for 140 yards on the ground.

Mount Shasta improved to 1-1 for the year after starting the season on Aug. 30 with a 61-28 road loss to Colusa.

The Bears JV scored their first touchdown of the year when quarterback Kolton Yager broke through and ran to the endzone in a game that ended in a score of 47-6 in favor of Modoc.

This Friday, Mount Shasta travels to Yreka to take on the Miners, who come into the year 0-2. The junior varsity game begins at 5:30 p.m. and varsity has a 7:30 p.m. start.

“I don’t expect Yreka to be any easier,” Kindley said. “They are a much bigger team and are well coached. They will be fighting for their hometown crowd and that’s always tough. But it’s exactly what my guys are used to dealing with so we will suit up and go to work again this week.”