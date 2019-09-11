Kieran Lee-Wayne

Kelsey Christensen and Tim Totherow of Weed announce the birth of Kieran Lee-Wayne Totherow.

Born on September 3, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta, Kieran weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces. He will be joining his new older brothers Trevin and Gavin.

Mia Ann

Joni Henrikson and Steven Guajardo, Jr. of Weed announce the birth of Mia Ann Guajardo.

Born at Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta, Mia Ann weighed 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces. She joins older brother Isaiah, and big sister Kristen. She also joins the late Shirley Kosak of Mount Shasta; the late Jon Henrikson of Mount Shasta; Cynthia Calderon of Exeter, California, and Steven Guajardo, Sr. of Salinas, California.

India Rose

Jeanette Long and Jobe Pratt of Dunsmuir, welcomed their daughter, India Rose Pratt on September 7, 2019, with Shasta Midwives in attendance. India weighed 7 pounds, and measured at 20 inches in length. India is welcomed by older sister, Emma Rose; paternal grandparents Melody and Phillip Pratt of Mount Shasta; and maternal grandparents James Long of Sacramento, and Gail Balzell of Mount Shasta.