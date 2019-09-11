It’s been 18 years since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

That means the men and women enlisting in the military, starting college, and entering the workforce this fall have no memory of that day. Some were not even born when the towers fell, the walls of the Pentagon crumbled, and Flight 93 fell from the sky in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

We’ve pledged to never forget; we must also pledge to ensure those who cannot remember do not let the memory fade.

At Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, we feel strongly connected to the work we do for our nation’s warfighters. We push the limits every day in an effort to ensure our fighting forces have every unfair advantage we can bring to bear. We do it through good science, long hours, and a strong sense of community and connection to the mission.

As our workforce grows younger – more than half of our personnel have less than 10 years in the workforce – we have redoubled our efforts to connect the people to the work to the warfighter. We share our knowledge, and our history, to ensure the work continues unabated. We as a nation must similarly work to ensure our children, and our children’s children, understand not only the history-book facts of Sept. 11, 2001, but also the impact the attacks had on our national conscience and our sense of national identity and pride.

We are living memory, and we have a responsibility to ensure the power of our memories does not fade into history. That is why we take time to pause and reflect every Sept. 11, and why I invite you to take a moment this Patriot Day to not just reflect, but to share those reflections with your friends and loved ones. We grow stronger as a community, stronger as a people, and stronger as a nation – together.

- Joan Johnson, NAWCWD Executive Director