YHS defeated Los Molinos in two sets in the tourney championship. The Lady Miners went 5-1 overall.

The Yreka Lady Miners varsity volleyball team finished in first place at a two-day tournament at Fall River High School in MacArthur on Saturday.

“The tournament was a great experience for our team,” said assistant coach Jonathan Andrus, who led then team in head coach Scott Eastman’s absence. “They had to work really hard over two long days and had some quality offensive reps against really good competition.”

YHS defeated Los Molinos in two sets in the tourney championship. The Lady Miners went 5-1 overall. Yreka began the week on Tuesday, Sept. 3 losing in a five set battle on the road to Etna, 15-25, 21-25, 27-25, 25-14, 11-15.

YHS took first in their pool play bracket by defeating Trinity, Los Molinos and Fall River. They also fell to Quincy. In the tourney semifinals, Yreka won in three sets to Redding Christian, 22-25, 25-20, 15-10. YHS downed Redding Christian in five sets at home to open the season.

In the title game versus Los Molinos, YHS won 25-22 and 25-17. Myra Whipple finished the contest with eight kills and 12 digs for the Lady Miners. Jada Swenson was named tourney MVP, while Morgan Andrus, Breanne Hands and Hannah Brown were named to the all tourney squad.

Yreka improved to 12-3 for the year. This week, Yreka has a busy week of games on the road. The Lady Miners were at Hidden Valley in Oregon for freshman, junior varsity and varsity contest. Tuesday night. The Lady Miners fell in four in the varsity contest, and won the freshman game in three sets. The YHS JV team fell in three sets.

On Thursday, YHS is at Corning for frosh, JV and varsity games.

The varsity team is at a tournament in Arcata, Friday and Saturday, while the Yreka frosh and JV teams are at a tournament in Red Bluff on Saturday.