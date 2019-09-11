Webster’s Dictionary defines patriotism as: love for or devotion to one's country!

What is patriotism I know that my concept of patriotism puts an American spin on the term. We have at times fallen short of our goals in the Declaration of Independence. That will never change my belief in them. It does not mean any of us are responsible for what did or did not happen in the past. Nothing we can ever do will change it. We can only affect today and tomorrow

I believe that real patriotism is heartfelt and is always voluntary. It involves being a part of something greater than ourselves. There are some in this community who do not remember why this was established! There are others who think it does not even apply to them. Patriotism is not the giving up of authority, not the willingness to say someone else will do it. It is the acceptance of the responsibility of freedom. The parade is only a manifestation of what we can/should do - making the emotions felt - become reality.

I never cease to get that “rush” that comes from watching Old Glory blowing in the breeze or laying at rest in the stillness, no matter how far some have departed from the original meaning of those stars and stripes.

Freedom—understanding it, living it, teaching it, and supporting those ideals - that is what we are all about.

That is what we in Ridgecrest are about when we are at our best - and we can always be. It just takes working together.

— Peggy Breeden is Mayor for the City of Ridgecrest.