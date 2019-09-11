Eighteen years ago today, America’s freedoms were threatened when terrorists hijacked four commercial airlines and attacked treasured symbols of our Nation. From that moment forward, all Americans remember that day as 9/11.

We will never forget the horrible scenes that played out on television, the minutes of terror that turned into an eternity, the mass confusion, or the ordinary citizens who rushed into burning buildings to help strangers. We will never forget the brave men and women, including our first responders, who worked tirelessly to save lives. We will never forget the moment when our nation witnessed the Twin Towers crumbling to the ground and devastating surrounding areas. We will never forget the stories of America’s mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters who tragically lost their lives that fateful day. And we will never forget how following that day, our nation came together in courage, support, and bravery to defend our freedoms in a way that had not been witnessed for generations.

Today is a day of remembrance as much as it is a day of celebrating America’s strength. The 9/11 attacks will go down in the history books as a day of sadness, tragedy, and loss, but also as a turning point for American perseverance and courage. America united for a common good and we prevailed, but we can never forget our fallen heroes and these lives that were tragically cut short.

– Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield).