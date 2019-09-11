The Yreka Public Library currently features art created by 80 students from multiple schools in the county: Jackson Street, Evergreen, Montague, J. Everett Barr and Weed Elementary.

The Yreka Public Library currently features art created by 80 students from multiple schools in the county: Jackson Street, Evergreen, Montague, J. Everett Barr and Weed Elementary. The students abstract paintings will remain on display at the library through October.

The abstract work was created as part of the Explorations program at Liberty Arts last spring in response to the exhibition The Shape of Color, explained Liberty Arts Creative Director and Board President Kim Presely. The work of artist Carol Jenkins was the inspiration, giving examples of shape, color and movement that tell a story, she said.

“This exhibition was supported by a grant from Shasta Regional Community Foundation’s Community Arts Endowment Fund, and celebrated at a beautiful reception prepared by library volunteers,” Presley added.

Explorations sessions at Liberty Arts are offered free-of-charge to local schools with a 90-minute program that introduces students to unique art exhibitions through a docent tour, time for individual viewing and a related hands-on art project. Generous additional funding from California Arts Council, Pacific Power Foundation, and private community donors, make this outreach possible.