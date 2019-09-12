This is the fifth year of the XC Showdown. The event begins at 11 a.m.

The Yreka High School cross country team will be at home for the first time this season, hosting the Yreka XC Showdown this Friday at Greenhorn Park. The meet begins at 11 a.m. with the girls high school race, followed by the high school boys race at 11:35 a.m. At 12:10 p.m., the 7th and 8th grade girls race will get underway, with the 7th and 8th grade boys race at 12:45 p.m.

The girl’s elementary school race starts at 1:25 p.m., followed by the elementary boys race at 2 p.m.

In the high school race, local schools include Etna, Mount Shasta and Weed. Other schools include Redding’s Shasta High School, Anderson, and Bonanza of Oregon. A number of Siskiyou County schools are participating in the junior high and elementary school races, including Jackson Street of Yreka, Scott Valley Junior High. Grenada, Sisson and Big Springs.

Longtime YHS XC coach Pam Borg said that she started the race because she “wanted to offer a meet that gives opportunities for our local athletes, at different levels, a race to shine in front of our wonderful community.”

On Friday, Sept. 30, the Yreka High School team opened up the season at the Bill Springhorn Classic at Shasta College in Redding.

This season is a bit different due to only two girls competing this year: varsity runners Ceiba Cummings and Jordan Linsley, ­­both juniors.

Borg said that Cummings and Linsley are “two seasoned runners that are working hard to qualify to the state meet as individuals.”

She said that they both have been doing well, are racing faster than last year and are team captains.

Borg said the boys team is “a talented group of young men.”

This includes freshmen Victor Lujan and Ko Seguchi, who are currently racing at the varsity level under the veteran leadership of seniors Jade Wilder and Elijah Higelin.

Borg added that Ben Horwitt, Tommy Henry, and Conner Caldwell “make up a strong pack of dedicated runners.”

Borg said runners like Grant Bahen, Tyler Faultner, Kaedon Robustellini, and Chase Callison “are looking to take a spot at the varsity level.”

Borg expects the boys team to have a good year overall.

“We will be very competitive in the Northern Athletic League boys divisions with the expectations of winning the league titles,” Borg said. “They are learning to train and race in a ‘pack,’ which provides strength within the team when racing. It's a mentality such as how a ‘wolf pack’ track their prey. It’s an efficient training and racing technique that we have implemented.”

On Saturday, YHS travels to Lane Community College in Eugene, Ore., for the Northwest Classic.