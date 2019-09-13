The Trump administration has just added another horror to its ever-growing list of cruel and immoral policies. It has ended protection for immigrant children and adults brought to the USA for life-saving medical treatment. Obviously, these people offer no threat to public safety, so that cannot be an excuse.

The Associated Press reports on one example: Mariela Sanchez, a native of Honduras who recently applied for the special exemption, said a denial would amount to a death sentence for her 16-year-old son, Jonathan, who suffers from cystic fibrosis.

Some of the people Trump is moving to deport actually came to this country to be part of the clinical trials that led to the treatments they're currently receiving. In other words, after learning from sick immigrants how we can save their lives and those of others, our government under Trump is deliberately, consciously refusing to save them.

It is very hard to imagine the consciousness or motivation of whoever cooks up these policies, which are then implemented by an utterly ruthless President.

Please write to your Congressional Representatives and Senators demanding that they intervene to save these innocent lives. The conscience of the nation demands an end to the cruel and traumatic treatment of immigrants.

Jim Brown

Mount Shasta