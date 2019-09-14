Two search warrants were served on Sept. 3 at five illegal marijuana gardens at the various sites, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. In addition to the 610 plants, 100 pounds of processed marijuana was seized, along with equipment used for the illegal drug operations.

A series of counter-drug operations by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office last week seized 610 large, mature and illegal marijuana plants in the Butte Valley area.

Two search warrants were served on Sept. 3 at five illegal marijuana gardens at the various sites, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. In addition to the 610 plants, 100 pounds of processed marijuana was seized, along with equipment used for the illegal drug operations.

“The high-yield, large plants were a challenge to recover and most plants had to be severed by using chain saws and our trailers and vehicles barely absorbed the heavy loads,” said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey.

“The seizures disrupted an illegal drug trafficking operation as evidenced by the fact the plants seized were high-yield plants, many with an estimated yield of between six to eight pounds each, due to their size and the number of budding product recovered by investigators,” Lopey continued.

The 610 illegal plants, using a county three-pound yield average, are worth approximately $3.7 million to $5.5 million on the Eastern United States black market retail drug market, said Lopey.

“The California illicit marijuana market, which is flooded with product and thus less costly, based on the three-pound per plant average yield, would range in value on the retail black market of approximately $732,000 to $915,000,” Lopey said.

The Siskiyou Interagency Marijuana Investigation Team, better known as SIMIT, led the raids, focusing their operations on large, illegal marijuana cultivation sites primarily outdoors in the rural Butte Valley, Red Rock-area parcels, the release states.

Combining May, June, July, August, and early-September enforcement totals, SIMIT has seized a total of 33,398 illegal marijuana plants. Over the course of the year, SIMIT has seized 1,883 pounds of processed marijuana.

“Processed marijuana is mature marijuana that has been harvested and it is typically trimmed and packaged for transportation and illegal sales,” Lopey said. “This is normally indicated by preparation and packaging configurations. All marijuana cultivation sites were abandoned at the time of the most recent search warrant operations,” said Lopey, adding that the year-to-date values of the 33,398 illegal marijuana plants seized, based on a mature, three-pound average yield per plant, equates to a black market value on the Eastern US retail drug market of approximately $200.4 million to $300.6 million.

The processed marijuana year-to-date seizures (1,883 pounds), based on Eastern US illicit retail drug black market values range from approximately $3.8 million to $5.7 million, Lopey said.

“California illicit and legal marijuana markets are saturated with finished marijuana products, which has drastically reduced wholesale and retail values of the processed drug in this state to a few hundred dollars a pound, which prompts most of the producers in Siskiyou County to cultivate, package, and transport the illicit product out-of-state to the more lucrative commercial, retail markets, Lopey explained. “For example, California prices for the same amount of marijuana (33,398 plants, based on the three-pound yield at maturity estimate) would yield approximately $40 million to $50 million and the processed marijuana (1,883 pounds) would yield approximately $753,200 to $941,500. These estimates for illicit marijuana sales on the East Coast and values in California could be more or less, depending on the location and buyer.”

Assisting with the Sept. 3 operations were patrol deputies, a sergeant, and lieutenants, a correctional deputy, SIMIT detectives from the Sheriff’s Office and members of the evidence-property team. Soldiers from the California Army National Guard’s Counter-Drug Unit assisted with operation as well, said Lopey.

SIMIT is a drug task force that specializes in drug enforcement violations, including offenses related to the use or sales of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and other drugs.

In addition to the marijuana, a large quantity of trash, refuse, fire dangers, and other quality of life issues were observed by investigators at most sites visited by SIMIT, said Lopey.

Siskiyou County officials have enacted an ordinance that prohibits all outdoor marijuana cultivation in county areas and growers are limited to 12 plants inside an approved structure for medical marijuana. Recreational marijuana possession on private property, pursuant to Proposition 64, is limited to six marijuana plants, which may be grown in a residence or other approved, enclosed structure.

“The proliferation of illicit marijuana cultivation sites has endangered people, harmed the environment, and promoted a major interstate drug trafficking industry originating from within the county,” according to the press release. Dangers associated with the proliferation of marijuana have proven to be particularly harmful to children and the environment.

“A recent U.S. Surgeon General’s Advisory sounds the alarm about the dangers associated with adolescent marijuana use due to harmful effects on the developing brain, including suicide attempts and early onset of psychotic disorders, such as schizophrenia,” said Lopey. The Surgeon General also cautions adolescents and young women not to use marijuana during pregnancy, which is a recommendation made in 2018 by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Illicit marijuana cultivation sites in the county, both on public and private lands have presented a threat to watersheds, fish and wildlife, and have contributed to chronic quality of life and fire hazard-related challenges in several county communities, Lopey added.

“Marijuana-related activities have been linked to deaths, including carbon monoxide poisonings, at least one murder, and traffic fatalities within the county,” said Lopey. “Fire dangers are also very evident in most of these illegal grow sites. Illegal marijuana cultivation sites use significant amounts of water and it is estimated approximately 2.5 to 3-million gallons of water a day are being used to grow illegal cannabis products on private property in the county. Public land consumption of water is estimated to be higher.”

These crimes are still under investigation and Lopey encourages anyone with information about illegal marijuana cultivation operations in their county neighborhoods or the cases subject to these recent counter-drug operations to contact the Sheriff Office’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.