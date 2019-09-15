A serious lung disease associated with vaping (e-cigarettes) is concerning health officials in CA and nationwide in the last six weeks. Over 450 patients are being treated. There have been five deaths, the latest in Los Angeles.

The exact cause is under intense investigation. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) no evidence of infectious diseases has been identified in these patients, therefore lung illnesses are likely associated with a chemical exposure. While many of the patients, but not all, reported recent use of THC-containing products (marijuana/cannabis), some reported using both THC- and nicotine-containing products. A smaller group reported using nicotine only. Health officials advise not vaping at present.

The Keep Cannabis Away from Kids committee is aware some middle and high school students in Mount Shasta are vaping. Now the concern is getting word to these youth not to vape in view of this severe lung disease. If you know of youth vaping, now is the time to warn them to stop.

Tom Scovill

Mount Shasta