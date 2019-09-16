Conspiracy, burglary count added

The Taft man charged with theft of bee hives is facing additional charges.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's jail website, Jose Martinez Jr., 36, was charged with one count of grand theft after he was booked into the jail on Sept. 11.

The next day, two additional counts, conspiracy and burglary, were filed, jail records show.

Martinez was arrested by Kern County Sheriff's Rural Crimes Investigations Unit detectives on Sept. 9 after a long investigation into the theft of bee hives from farms east of Taft.

Detectives said they recovered stolen property from the thefts at the residence on the 500 block of Philippine Street.

Martinez is being held on $40,000 bail.