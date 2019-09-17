Eagle cross country hosts a home meet on Friday, Sept. 20.

The College of the Siskiyous Eagles cross country team didn’t field full men’s or women’s teams at the Humboldt Invitational on Friday, Sept. 6 but got some valuable experience running against athletes from four-year colleges.

Last year’s Golden Valley Conference individual cross-country champion Blake Chitwood finished 30th in 28:19.36 for the 8 kilometers, which is 50 yards short of 5 miles. Ryan Hering finished 38th in 29:30.05, Logan Van Sickle 39th in 29:39.05, and Greyson Morrison was 56th in 39:53.67.

The Eagle’s lone female finisher, Miranda Linker, was 51st in the six KM (3.7 mile) run with a time of 32;20.06. Hope Dodgen, who won the women’s GVC title last year, is injured, but coach Katie Woodward thinks she’ll be back later in the season.

